Lora Lee Willis Caldwell, 77, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, NC.
She was born January 10, 1943, a native of Gaston County, NC, daughter of the late Henry Willis and Ruby Grady Willis.
She was a member of Olney Presbyterian Church, Gastonia, NC. Over the years, she loved to teach Sunday School, loved her family and helping others. She also loved to write poems; some were even award winning.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Caldwell; brother, James Willis; and sister, Elaine McKoy and Joyce Baker.
She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Flowers and husband Todd and Jeanine Lindsay and husband Phillip; brothers, Ronnie Willis and Roger Willis; sisters, Helen Rhodes and Judy Ballard; grandchildren, Nathaniel Flowers and wife Kim, Andrew Lindsay and Jason Lindsay; and a number of nieces and nephews.
All services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Flint Groves Baptist Church – C/O Alan Main Community Care Center – 2017 East Ozark Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
