Lora Caldwell
1943 - 2020
Lora Lee Willis Caldwell, 77, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, NC.

She was born January 10, 1943, a native of Gaston County, NC, daughter of the late Henry Willis and Ruby Grady Willis.

She was a member of Olney Presbyterian Church, Gastonia, NC. Over the years, she loved to teach Sunday School, loved her family and helping others. She also loved to write poems; some were even award winning.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Caldwell; brother, James Willis; and sister, Elaine McKoy and Joyce Baker.

She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Flowers and husband Todd and Jeanine Lindsay and husband Phillip; brothers, Ronnie Willis and Roger Willis; sisters, Helen Rhodes and Judy Ballard; grandchildren, Nathaniel Flowers and wife Kim, Andrew Lindsay and Jason Lindsay; and a number of nieces and nephews.

All services are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Flint Groves Baptist Church – C/O Alan Main Community Care Center – 2017 East Ozark Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
