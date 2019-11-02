|
|
GASTONIA, NC- Loren Knox Murrow, age 73, passed away October 30, 2019. He was born May 28, 1946 in Polk County, Iowa, a son of the late Nicholas W. and Ruth Knox Murrow.
Loren is survived by his wife Betty Porch Murrow; children, Donnie W. Murrow of Concord, NC and Angelia and Keith Billiot of Hobe Sound, FL; brother, Keith Murrow; sister, Lucy Rowland; grandchildren, Matthew and Reid Murrow, Jacquelyn and Nathan Billiot and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, John and George Murrow.
Loren loved God, his country and was deeply devoted to his family. He was a loving caregiver to his wife Betty and cared for others generously. Loren loved his Harley and enjoyed riding adventures with his friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm, Sunday at McLean Funeral Directors, Gastonia. A funeral service will follow in Founders Chapel with Rev. Dickie Spargo officiating. Burial with full military honors will be in Crowders Creek ARP Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Murrow family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019