Lorena Chin Byrd, 82 passed away on February 19, 2020 after a brief illness. Lorena was born April 9, 1937 in Garret County, MD.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 52 years, James Byrd of Dallas, NC; sister, Doris Yoder of MD; numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Plainview Baptist Church in Dallas. Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM prior to the service at the church.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be sent to the Byrd family at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020