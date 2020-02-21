Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337

Lorena Byrd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorena Byrd Obituary
Lorena Chin Byrd, 82 passed away on February 19, 2020 after a brief illness. Lorena was born April 9, 1937 in Garret County, MD.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 52 years, James Byrd of Dallas, NC; sister, Doris Yoder of MD; numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Plainview Baptist Church in Dallas. Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM prior to the service at the church.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be sent to the Byrd family at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Byrd family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -