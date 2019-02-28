|
|
MARION - Lorene Victoria Miller Costner, 90, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville.
A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Cherryville City Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 374 Hudlow Road, Forest City, NC 28043.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Costner family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com , or by calling (828) 559-8111
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019