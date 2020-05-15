|
Lorene (Elliott) Green, 74, of Gastonia passed away peacefully on Wednesday May, 13 2020. Lorene is the daughter of the late Berline (Icenhower) and Carl Edwin Elliott. Lorene enjoyed working in the garden, doing genealogies and taking pictures. She also enjoyed eating at The Waffle House. She will be missed by many.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Jamie Green (Hope), brothers, Don Elliott (Linda) and Ed Elliott and sister-in-law Loretta Elliott. Missing their aunt are numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Lorene's life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday May, 16, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church, 3412 Redbud Drive, Gastonia. The family will receive friends an hour before the service beginning at 9:00 am. Entombment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Lorene's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The staff at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Green Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 15, 2020