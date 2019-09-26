|
|
FUQUAY-VARINA - Loretta Hubbard Heavener, 93, passed peacefully into the Lord's hands on September 22, 2019. She was a native of Gaston County and the daughter of the late Clint and Annie Hubbard. Loretta touched the lives of all with whom she came in contact with her unfailing kindness and always positive, loyal support. She quietly led the life of a true Christian and set an example for all of us to follow.
Celebration of Life Service: Saturday, September 28, 11:00 am Wake Chapel Christian Church, Fuquay Varina, NC. Visitation immediately following.
Entombment: Mausoleum of Peace, Gaston Memorial Park; at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Lewis Wayne Heavener: her sisters, Beatrice Carpenter and Viola Alexander; brother, Corbett Hubbard.
She is survived by her three children; Richard (Rich) Heavener and wife Cecelia (Sam) of Cornelius, NC, Faye Heavener Johnson and husband Bob of Fuquay-Varina, NC and Michael (Mick) Heavener and wife Connie of Wilson, NC; grandchildren, Tonja Heavener Willett of Simpsonville, SC, Nikki Heavener McNish of San Antonio, Texas, Courtney Johnson Luethy and husband, Michael of Fuquay Varina, NC, Adrienne Johnson Young and husband, Daniel of Fuquay-Varina, NC, Emily Heavener Warr and husband Phillip of Mount Pleasant, SC, Mollie
Heavener Weimer and husband Charlie of Raleigh, NC; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Erin Willett, Dylan McNish, Caleb and Andrew Luethy, Everly, Anniston and Hampton Young, Cate, Mclaine and John Warr, and Charles Weimer III (Tripp); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff and administration of Windsor Point Retirement
Community for their constant, compassionate, professional and loving care provided to our mother for the past 9 years and our thanks to Rachel Adams for caring for our mother like she was her own mother.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier.
Condolences may be made to the family at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019