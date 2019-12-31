|
Mrs. Loretta Workmon Houston, 80, 601 East Avenue, Belmont died December 26, 2019 at Courtland Terrace.
The funeral service will be Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Bessemer City at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the church Thursday from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm and other times at: 606 Green St., Belmont.
Survivors: sisters: Betty Baldwin (Rudolph Jr.) and Dianne Workmon; brothers: Larry Workmon (Erma) and Clifton Workmon (Yvette).
Costner Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019