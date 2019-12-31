Home

Costner Funeral Home
2425 West Franklin Boulevard
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 864-6787
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Bessemer City, NC
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Bessemer City, NC
Mrs. Loretta Workmon Houston, 80, 601 East Avenue, Belmont died December 26, 2019 at Courtland Terrace.
The funeral service will be Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Bessemer City at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the church Thursday from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm and other times at: 606 Green St., Belmont.
Survivors: sisters: Betty Baldwin (Rudolph Jr.) and Dianne Workmon; brothers: Larry Workmon (Erma) and Clifton Workmon (Yvette).
Costner Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019
