LYNCHBURG, S.C. - Loretta Shawiak Watson passed away peacefully at her son's home in Gastonia, NC on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 74.
Born in Rockville Centre, New York on December 26, 1945, Loretta was the daughter of the late Michael Shawiak, Sr. and Josephine Servetnik Shawiak.
Loretta was an active member of Floyd's Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church in Lake City, SC where she served in numerous capacities. She enjoyed art, music and crafts. Most of all, she loved and cherished her family.
Besides her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, Stanley Watson; a son, Marcus John Watson; a brother, Michael Shawiak.
Survivors include her sons, Jody Jay Watson, Jereme Joe Watson (Mallory), and Seth Silas Watson (Julie); grandchildren, Danielle, Hien, Hannah, Kayleigh, Erin, Raelyn, Ella, Lauren, Brelee and Braylon; great-grandchildren, AJ, Olivia and Oliver; daughter-in-law, Theresa Watson; sister, Linda Shawiak.
Following a private family service, friends are invited to visit with the family at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 6 PM until 7 PM on Monday, June 1, 2020.
A public celebration of life will be held at Floyd's Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church in Lake City, SC at a later date which will be announced by the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The Watson family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Loretta be sent to Floyd's Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1840 New Zion Road, Lake City, SC 29560.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Watson family.
Born in Rockville Centre, New York on December 26, 1945, Loretta was the daughter of the late Michael Shawiak, Sr. and Josephine Servetnik Shawiak.
Loretta was an active member of Floyd's Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church in Lake City, SC where she served in numerous capacities. She enjoyed art, music and crafts. Most of all, she loved and cherished her family.
Besides her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, Stanley Watson; a son, Marcus John Watson; a brother, Michael Shawiak.
Survivors include her sons, Jody Jay Watson, Jereme Joe Watson (Mallory), and Seth Silas Watson (Julie); grandchildren, Danielle, Hien, Hannah, Kayleigh, Erin, Raelyn, Ella, Lauren, Brelee and Braylon; great-grandchildren, AJ, Olivia and Oliver; daughter-in-law, Theresa Watson; sister, Linda Shawiak.
Following a private family service, friends are invited to visit with the family at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 6 PM until 7 PM on Monday, June 1, 2020.
A public celebration of life will be held at Floyd's Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church in Lake City, SC at a later date which will be announced by the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The Watson family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Loretta be sent to Floyd's Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1840 New Zion Road, Lake City, SC 29560.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Watson family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 29, 2020.