GASTONIA - Lori Jane Braswell Bryant, 60, passed away on August 16 th , 2020 at her home.
She was born in Danville, VA to Helen Tucker Braswell and the late John R. Braswell Jr.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Bryant and her nephew Matt Bisanar.
Lori was a longtime nanny and loved caring for children. She loved her family, children, and visiting the beach. Lori had a wicked sense of humor. She was very caring, very giving, and loved helping others.
Lori is survived by her mother Helen Tucker Braswell; her son Stephen Holmes (Samantha); her daughter Sheltyn Lynn; her brother John Braswell (Janie); her sister Jeanne Smith (Donnie); and three grandchildren, Luke Holmes, Claire Holmes, and Willow Raye.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00pm Monday August 24th , 2020 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home, 2916 Union Road Gastonia, with Dr. Warner Doles officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 1:45pm prior to the service Monday at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.