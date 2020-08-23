1/1
Lori Bryant
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GASTONIA - Lori Jane Braswell Bryant, 60, passed away on August 16 th , 2020 at her home.
She was born in Danville, VA to Helen Tucker Braswell and the late John R. Braswell Jr.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Bryant and her nephew Matt Bisanar.
Lori was a longtime nanny and loved caring for children. She loved her family, children, and visiting the beach. Lori had a wicked sense of humor. She was very caring, very giving, and loved helping others.
Lori is survived by her mother Helen Tucker Braswell; her son Stephen Holmes (Samantha); her daughter Sheltyn Lynn; her brother John Braswell (Janie); her sister Jeanne Smith (Donnie); and three grandchildren, Luke Holmes, Claire Holmes, and Willow Raye.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00pm Monday August 24th , 2020 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home, 2916 Union Road Gastonia, with Dr. Warner Doles officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 1:45pm prior to the service Monday at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 22, 2020
You all know how my family loved Lori for nearly all of her life. We met her as a young child in Danville, and she was dear to us all. What a beautiful smile! And the giggle that went with it could lift our hearts. We have lovely memories of her, and are thankful that she was such a blessing to so many. I love you all. Brenda Wyatt
Brenda Wyatt
Family Friend
August 22, 2020
You were an amazing woman, I will miss you so much.
Lindsay Taylor
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved