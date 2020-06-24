Lori Rogers
1969 - 2020
DALLAS - Lori Mechelle Rogers – 50, passed away on June 18, 2020 at Atrium Mercy Hospital-Charlotte.

She was born in Indiana on July 28, 1969 to Rebecca Rogers and the late David E. Rogers.

Lori was a graduate of North Gaston High School and attended Belmont Abby College. She worked as a Business Consultant. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed!

Lori is survived by her mother, Rebecca "Becky" Rogers; step-father, Timothy "Kenneth" Edwards of Troy, NC and sister, Kimberly Field and husband Michael; niece, Ecco Bentley and husband Jason all of Dallas, NC.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27th at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Ridge Lutheran Group Home, 810 King Arthur Drive, Gastonia, NC 28056; Save the Clefts Rescue, PO Box 932, Mooresville, NC 28115; Tri-County Animal Rescue, 3326 Al Hager Lane, Iron Station, NC 28080.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
