Loria (Jitter) Messer Whisnant, 81, passed away December 29, 2019 at Carolina Care in Cherryville, NC.
She was born April 21, 1938 in Durham County the daughter of the late John Mayfield Messer and Edith Elizabeth Cabe Messer.
Loria was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a homemaker and worked as an inspector and packer in various plants throughout Gaston County, before becoming a full-time grandmother. She was known for her wonderful baked goods. She loved going to gospel singings and playing cards with dear friends.
Loria is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ralph Alfred Whisnant; daughters, Angie McClure (Mark), and Sandra Whisnant (Sam); grandsons, David Coggins, and Dylan McClure (Talia); great-grandson, Alexander; brother-in-law, Earl Whisnant (Nancy); and special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Brendle, and Jackie Mills; and nephews, Barry Lee and Danny Long.
A funeral service will be held 2 pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Jimmy Burns and Pastor Ronnie Dale.
The family will receive friends at 12:30 – 2:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Carolina Care for their loving care of Mrs. Whisnant.
Memorials may be made to – Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28215.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019