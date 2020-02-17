Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Lou Anne Hicks


1936 - 2020
Lou Anne Hicks Obituary
GASTONIA, NC- Lou Anne Brumley Hicks, 83, of Gastonia passed away February 15, 2020. She was born May 18, 1936 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Herrick Brumley and Edna Stewart Brumley.
Lou Anne was a charter member of All Saints Episcopal Church and was a master gardener. She was a music teacher for over 50 years.
Lou Anne is survived by her husband of 64 years, Phillip L. Hicks; children, Andrew P. Hicks and wife, Jennifer of Apex, NC, Gregory L. Hicks and wife, Joy of Alpharetta, GA, and Jennifer Anne Hicks Ussery and husband, Mark of Marshall, NC; and grandchildren, Lathan, Juliet, Conner, and Tori Hicks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Brumley; and grandson, Corbin Hicks.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, 1201 S New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Hicks family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020
