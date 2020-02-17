|
GASTONIA, NC- Lou Anne Brumley Hicks, 83, of Gastonia passed away February 15, 2020. She was born May 18, 1936 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Herrick Brumley and Edna Stewart Brumley.
Lou Anne was a charter member of All Saints Episcopal Church and was a master gardener. She was a music teacher for over 50 years.
Lou Anne is survived by her husband of 64 years, Phillip L. Hicks; children, Andrew P. Hicks and wife, Jennifer of Apex, NC, Gregory L. Hicks and wife, Joy of Alpharetta, GA, and Jennifer Anne Hicks Ussery and husband, Mark of Marshall, NC; and grandchildren, Lathan, Juliet, Conner, and Tori Hicks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Brumley; and grandson, Corbin Hicks.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, 1201 S New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020