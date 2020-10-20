1/1
Loudean Johnson
Loudean Eubanks Johnson, 80, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Monday, October 19, 2020 at Stanley Total Living Center, Stanley, NC.

She was born February 10, 1940 in Spartanburg, SC, daughter of the late Toy Eubanks and Ruby Donald Eubanks Young.

Mrs. Johnson was a resident at Stanley Total Living Center for 5 years, during that time her and the staff grew a very close bond. The family is beyond thankful for the great care she received, it is very comforting to know our loved one was so loved and cared for.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Johnson Jr.; step-father, Carl Young; brothers, Powell, Larry and Grady Eubanks; and daughter, Wanda Kay Johnson.

She is survived by her sons, Roy Johnson III and spouse, Avis and Jeff Wortman and spouse, Pam; daughter, Deborah Jolley; 7 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID, all services are private. For those wanting to pay their respects, Mrs. Johnson will lie in state 9am - 12 pm, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Belmont, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Stanley Total Living Center - 514 Old Mt Holly Rd, Stanley, NC 28164.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 20, 2020.
