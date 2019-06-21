Home

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Salem Baptist Church
1534 Rolling Meadow Lane
Gastonia, NC
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
Salem Baptist Church
1534 Rolling Meadow Lane
Gastonia, NC
Louie Brymer Obituary
Louie Richard Brymer, age 79, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Caromont Regional Medical Center.

Those left behind to cherish Louie's memories are his two daughters and sons-in-law: Shelia and Gary Hammond of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Kim and Gary Broome of Lake Wylie, South Carolina; stepson: Troy Gibson of Kings Mountain, North Carolina; five grandchildren: Courtney Jackson, Tiffany Fowler, Cody Broome, Pam Duncan and Jimmy Gibson; eleven great children; one brother: Clayton Brymer of Gastonia, North Carolina.

Louie was the son of the late Earl Clayton Brymer and Letha Jenkins Brymer. He was also preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Brymer along with a stepson: Little Jim.

A Life Well Celebrated Memorial Ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Salem Baptist Church, 1534 Rolling Meadow Lane, Gastonia, North Carolina with Reverend Junior Morris delivering words of comfort and hope to Louie's family and friends. Military Honors will be accorded by the United States Marine Corps and Gaston County Honor Guard.

The family will receive guests from 1:00 PM ~ 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Louie's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to be serving the family of Louie Brymer.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 21, 2019
