BESSEMER CITY- John Louis Philbeck, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia. He was born November 28, 1935 in Cleveland County to the late Quincy Valentine and Minerva Lovelace Philbeck.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Ruby Smith Philbeck; sons Ronnie Philbeck, Chris Philbeck.

Louis attended First Baptist Church and New Life Baptist Church. He was former owner of Gaston Auto Sales and retired from Duke Power.

Left to cherish her memories are his wife Karen Hayes Philbeck; daughter Renee Philbeck of Bessemer City; stepson Tim Goates and wife Angel of Dallas; stepdaughter, Lyndi Parrish and husband Frank of Bessemer City; grandchildren Kailee Hay and husband Corey of Dallas, Christian Parrish of Bessemer City

Louis's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Sisk Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Dr. Gene Ware and Dr. Tommy Simpson officiating.

His family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City. Published in Gaston Gazette on July 19, 2019