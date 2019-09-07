|
MT. HOLLY, NC- Louise Barrett Wright, 91, passed away on September 5, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born on September 19, 1927, a native of Gaston County, the daughter of the late Arby Barrett and Dolly Johnson.
Julia was an ordained interdenominational minister.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, David Wright (Deborah); daughter, Brenda Gosnell (Evg. Charles (Sonny); brother, Lloyd Barrett; sister, Mildred Barrett; grandchildren, Josh Wright (Nicole), Joe Wright, Nathan Arrowood, Becky Canipe, Marsha Arrowood, Teddy Jones (Jennifer), Amanda May (Gary), Melissa Gosnell (Jason), James Gosnell (Stephine), and Robert Gosnell (Pam); 26 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Steve Arrowood; two brothers; and four sisters.
Visitation will be held at 2 pm Sunday, September 8, and a celebration of life, officiated by Pastor Lewis Gunn, will follow at 3 pm at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 216 Archie Whitesides Rd., Gastonia.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019