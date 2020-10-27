1/1
Louise Day
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Louise Stroud Day, formerly of Gastonia, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in Gaston County on July 5, 1930, Mrs. Day was the daughter of the late Eddie Lewis Stroud and Hattie Geneva Dula Stroud.
Mrs. Stroud was a homemaker who loved crocheting, flowers, plants and cooking. She was a former member of Maylo United Methodist Church. Mrs. Day loved and cherished her family and will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Day was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Billy Joe Day; her daughter, Becky Evans, and a sister, Ruth Gee.
Mrs. Day is survived by her children, Joe Day, and Terry Storey (Mike); 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Fay Passmore.
Family and friends of Louise Day are invited to attend her visitation beginning at 12:30 PM until 1:45 PM Friday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. Her funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in Founders Chapel. Chaplain Mike Walker will officiate. A service of committal will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the Day family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mrs. Day be sent to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731 or the Alzheimer's Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Day family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLean Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved