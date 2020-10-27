HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Louise Stroud Day, formerly of Gastonia, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in Gaston County on July 5, 1930, Mrs. Day was the daughter of the late Eddie Lewis Stroud and Hattie Geneva Dula Stroud.
Mrs. Stroud was a homemaker who loved crocheting, flowers, plants and cooking. She was a former member of Maylo United Methodist Church. Mrs. Day loved and cherished her family and will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Day was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Billy Joe Day; her daughter, Becky Evans, and a sister, Ruth Gee.
Mrs. Day is survived by her children, Joe Day, and Terry Storey (Mike); 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Fay Passmore.
Family and friends of Louise Day are invited to attend her visitation beginning at 12:30 PM until 1:45 PM Friday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. Her funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in Founders Chapel. Chaplain Mike Walker will officiate. A service of committal will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the Day family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mrs. Day be sent to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731 or the Alzheimer's Association
, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Day family.