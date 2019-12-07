|
|
GASTONIA, NC- Louise Searcy Elliott, 87, of Gastonia, NC passed away December 4, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Levi and Edna Searcy.
Louise was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. Formerly, she was a member of Groveton Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia where she sang in the choir, taught VBS and was involved in numerous other church activities. Before she retired, Louise was a teaching assistant in the Fairfax County Public School System.
Louise was preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Claude Elliott, Jr.; her daughter, Sylvia Elliott Whitmer and son-in-law, Calvin Whitmer; and brother, Charles Searcy.
Survivors of Louise include her sons, Dean Elliott (Vicky) and Joe Elliott (Marsha); three grandchildren, John, Hayden and Bryce Elliott; three brothers, Boyd, David and Kenneth Searcy; and two sisters, Velma Earley and Charlotte (Wilson) Hottel.
The family will receive friends at 10:00 am on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Lowell, NC. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Mitch Evans and Reverend Walt Griggs officiating. Interment will be at 3:00 pm at Bill's Creek Baptist Church, 1475 Bill's Creek Road, Lake Lure, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 1101 N. Main Street, Lowell, NC 29098 or Bill's Creek Baptist Church, 1475 Bill's Creek Road, Lake Lure, NC 28746.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019