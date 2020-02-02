|
|
BESSEMER CITY- Mary Louise Bridges Fraley, 85, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at home. She was born on June 9, 1934 in Gaston County to the late James and Annie Wilson Bridges.
She was preceded in death by her husband Billy Hoover Fraley, brothers Dean Bridges and Jerry Bridges and her fur baby Suzy, II.
Left to cherish her memories are her sisters Doris Mitchem and husband Leroy, Libby Wilson and husband Doug and Jane Emory; brother Larry Bridges and wife Karen; sisters-in-law Judy Bridges and Christy Bridges; special caregiver Marie Emory; numerous nieces and nephews.
Louise's funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Kitty Tompkins officiating.
Interment will follow at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery.
Her family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Monday, at Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 365, Bessemer City, NC 28016.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020