GASTONIA - Louise Mashburn Franks, 80, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019 at her
residence with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Swain County, NC on September 16, 1938 to the late Eckel Mashburn and Nora Lackey Mashburn.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of over 38 years, Kenneth Franks; a son, Clint E. Franks; brother, John Riley Mashburn and sisters, Eloise D. Mashburn and Annette M. Blakley.
Louise grew up as a faithful Christian, her father was a Church of God Minister. She was a very talented musician; she was gifted because she played any instrument by ear; the piano, guitar and banjo. She enjoyed arts and crafts of any kind. She was also a wonderful seamstress. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her children, Carolyn and Johnny Allen, Deborah and Douglas Postell, Pamela Franks, Harley and Cindy Franks, Genevieve and James Enloe; grandchildren, Teri F. Bryant, Daniel Franks, Michael Postell, Christopher Postell, Shawn Franks, Tracie Ledsome, Allen Perry, Adam Franks, Drake Enloe and Austin Enloe; Seventeen great grandchildren; her siblings, Lillian Shelly, Manuel Mashburn, Sammy Ray Mashburn, Elizabeth Caspers, Joe Barr Mashburn, Annie Belle Clary and Teresa Hilton
The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 13 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 14 in the Chapel of Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with Chaplain Walt Windley officiating.
Interment will be held at Olney Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Donita Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092 and/or Domestic Violence Shelter c/o 330 Dr. Martin L. King Jr., Way, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019