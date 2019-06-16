|
|
Louise Jones, age 89, passed away at Stanley Total Living Center on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born in Banks County Georgia on April 14, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Paul and Lula Westmoreland Pritchet. She was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Windom Jones, a Navy WWII veteran.
She is survived by her twin sons, Anthony "Tony" Jones and wife Cindy; and Tim Jones: grandchildren Lisa Jones Gonzales and husband Paul; and Michael "Andy" Jones; two great grandchildren Sophia and Layla Gonzalez.
Louise loved her church and family very much. She was a long time member of Loray Baptist Church where she served as the church librarian and the Youth Sunday School teacher. Louise loved spending time with her family as well as trips to the Outer Banks where she liked to fish. She also liked to play golf and loved eating Tony's Ice Cream.
Louise loved the staff and her caretakers at Stanley Total Living Center who lovingly cared for her for several years. The family also thanks Lincoln Hospice for the excellent services to Louise in her later days.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 18th at 2:00 pm at Carothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm prior to the service. Rev. Dr. Kent Cranford, of Loray Baptist Church, will officiate.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 16, 2019