Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
704-827-1801
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lakeview Baptist Church
143 Church Street
McAdenville, NC
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Lakeview Baptist Church
143 Church Street
McAdenville, NC
GASTONIA - Louise Marie Hunt, 67, passed away on December 30, 2019. She was born in Gastonia, the daughter of the late Ruben and Marjorie Jenkins Rhyne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Vernon. Louise was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church, McAdenville, and loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed the Christmas holidays and liked jewelry. Louise was a very loving mother who always put her family first. She loved and cherished her husband of 51 years, Jimmy. Louise is survived by her husband Jimmy Lee Hunt; daughter & son-in-law, Charlotte and Kevin Friday and their children, Savannah Bell, Cameron Friday and wife Emily, Matthew Friday and wife Laura, and a great grandchild Emmy Friday; son & daughter-in-law, Timmy and Dawn Hunt and their children, Kendall Hunt, and Pearson Hunt; son & daughter-in-law, Sam and Becky Hunt and their children, Hallie Hunt, Olivia Hunt, and Addison Hunt; brother & sister-in-law, Pegie and Ellie Rhyne; sister & brother-in-law, Carolyn and Wes Stiles; and sister, Alene McAbee. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Lakeview Baptist Church, 143 Church Street, McAdenville, NC 28101 with Rev. Buck Harper officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the services at Gaston Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
