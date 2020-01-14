|
|
BURNSVILLE - Louise Weaise McLaughlin, 79, formerly of Charlotte, passed away on January 10, 2020 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC.
She is survived by her children, Teresa Raman (Johnny), Rodney McLaughlin, William McLaughlin (Tabatha) and Jennifer Brunner (Charles); 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dexter C. Weaise and Ilar Lee Weaise and son, David McLaughlin, Jr.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Thrift Baptist Church Cemetery, 6601 Sullins Road, Charlotte.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020