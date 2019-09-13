Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Zion Church of God
1000 Sycamore Street
Gastonia, NC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Zion Church of God
1000 Sycamore Street
Gastonia, NC
Louise (Garvin) Meeks Obituary
GASTONIA, NC- Louise Garvin Meeks, 75, passed away on September 8, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Garvin and Florine Rhyne Garvin.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of more than 35 years, Ernest James Meeks, Sr., brothers, David, Larry, Melvin and Robert Garvin, Jr. and one sister, Brenda Garvin.
Survivors of Louise include her sons, Terry, "Tyrone" and "Venson" Garvin, (Tina), Eddie Meeks (Michelle) and Ernest Meeks, Jr. (Amy); 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, her siblings, Richard and Thomas Garvin, Dorothy Garvin, Judy Wilson and Ruby Jean Gardner.
A visitation will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Mt. Zion Church of God. A celebration of life service will follow at the church at 2:00 pm with Mary Threats, Assistant Pastor of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, officiating.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Meeks family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
