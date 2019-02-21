Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 3:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Lawndale, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Lawndale, NC
1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loy Elmore Obituary
GASTONIA - Loy Franklin Elmore passed away peacefully at his residence, 932 Home Trail, on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

He was born on May 7, 1943 in Lawndale, to the late Harvey Bus Elmore and Essie Petty Elmore.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 3:30 pm, at First Baptist Church in Lawndale.

Burial will follow at Philadelphia UMC Cemetery.

The family will receive visitors from 3:00 until 3:30 at the church on Saturday.

Condolences may be expressed at www.enloemortuary.com

Enloe Mortuary is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
