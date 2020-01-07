|
|
CHERRYVILLE - Loyce Ann Conner Strader, age 66 of Cherryville, went to meet the Lord while surrounded by Loved ones, at her home, on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born March 15, 1953 in Gaston County to Mildred Mamie Dellinger Conner Hall of Cherryville and the late Fred Conner. She was a loyal and active member of Oak Grove Baptist Church for more than 30 years, formerly serving as the Church's Secretary for several years. Loyce Graduated from Hunter Huss High School in 1971. Her last two years of high school were combined with working 3rd shift at Myers Mill in Gastonia. At only 19 years old she was promoted to a position, traditionally occupied by men at the time, as Section Hand making her the Supervisor over 35 employees half of which were men, surely making her one of the youngest women to help lead the way for Women's Equality in 1971. Loyce went on to work for Carolina Mills for 26 years and retired from Bosch after 12 years.
Loyce married her adoring and loving husband Danny Strader in 2013. They loved the peace and tranquility of their Cherryville home, finding it the ideal place to do some of the things they loved like woodworking and building bird houses. They both had a love for the outdoors. Loyce also enjoyed golf and gardening. The biggest part of her heart was saved for her family. She remained a loyal daughter to her Mom by selflessly taking care of her, in her home, for over 20 years. She had a close relationship and unshakable love for her daughter, Kim, who would join her Mother every morning for a cup of coffee before starting her day. She felt a tremendous pride in her three grandchildren, Skyler, Peyton, and Tanner, whom she taught to work hard and never give up, to finish the job you started even if that meant working after dark, as long as they had a few Sundrops to keep them going. Loyce stayed strong in the face of great challenges and adversity. Her attributes of Love of Christ and family, strong character, hard work, and perseverance is passed down to her daughter and grandchildren.
In addition to her Mother, Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Kimberly Sisk and husband, Luke of Cherryville; stepchildren, Danny Strader, Jr., Wendy Parker, and Melissa McGinnis; grandchildren, Skyler Sisk, Peyton Sisk, and Tanner Sisk; sisters, Cathy Cook and husband Ronnie, Judy Parrish and husband Bill Rabon, Rita Conner, Brenda McElroy and husband Mikell, and Linda Williams and husband James; brothers, Jimmy Conner, Lester Conner and wife Melinda, Tim Conner and wife Shelly, and Bobby Conner and wife Cathy; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to her father, Loyce was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Strader Sr.; twin sister, Joyce Ann Conner; and brother, Billy Wayne Conner.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1:15pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Carpenter-Porter
Funeral & Cremation Services.
Funeral Services will be held at 2pm Thursday January 9, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Travis Mull officiating.
Burial will follow at City Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, P.O. Box 156 Cherryville, NC 28021
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020