GASTONIA - Mary "Lucille" Hardee Ewing, 84, went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born in Gaston County on August 21, 1934 to the late Watson L. and Pauline Long Hardee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Mark A. Ewing; brother, Watson L. Hardee, Jr. and sister, Jean H. Wilson.
Lucille was a Godly woman who devoted her life to her family. She never met a stranger and to know her, was to love her. She was a member of Love Memorial Baptist Church. Lucille worked at Wix Filters and retired after many years of dedicated service. She was an avid reader and loved to be outside planting flowers. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her sons, Mason Ewing, Jr., (Penny); Michael A. Ewing (Camille) and Allen M. Ewing (Angie); her daughters, Renee' Ewing; Robin E. Padgett (Monty) and Allison E. Hovis; grandchildren: Lisa Tucker (Michael), Adrian Heath, Melanie Ewing, Justin Padgett (Sheree), Whitney Panter, Madison Panter, Christopher Hovis, Hannah Hovis, Tyler Ewing, Bailey Ewing and Christian Furr; Great Grandchildren; Mason Wheeler, Keely Heath, Nathan Heath, Taylor Ewing, Ashton Bowker, Wyatt Padgett and Corey Camp; great-great-grandchildren, Lucas Jackman; brother, Robert J. Hardee and sister, Kay H. Davis; special nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, at July 31, 2019 at Love Memorial Baptist Church, 311 East Walnut Ave. Gastonia, NC.
Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 p.m., with Reverend Mike Criswell officiating.
Pallbearers are Mason Ewing, Jr., Michael Ewing, Justin Padgett, Christopher Hovis, Tyler Ewing, Michael Wheeler, Chris Hovis, Carlton "PJ" Davis and Jerry Brown.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the , 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207 and/or , 222 S. Church Street, Suite 303, Charlotte, NC 28202.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 30, 2019