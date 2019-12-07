|
|
FOREST CITY, NC- Lucille Guffey Nanney, age 71, of Forest City, died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby, NC. She was the daughter of the late Worth B. Guffey and Ima Clements Guffey. Lucille worked in many capacities through the years helping groups of people, which concluded with her fourteen years as the Administrative Assistant for Florence Baptist Church. One of the highlights of her working career was being the first Director of Hospice in Rutherford County. Lucille was a faithful member of Florence Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of forty eight years, Pat Nanney, of the home, a son, David Nanney and wife Elissa of Gastonia, NC, and her sister-in-law, Sarah Lee Malloy of Abingdon, VA. There are also two grandsons, Andrew and Patrick.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am Monday in the Florence Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. Bobby Gantt and Reverend Mike Elgin officiating. Interment will be private at a later date. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm Sunday at The Padgett & King Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Florence Baptist Church, 201 S. Broadway St., Forest City, NC 28043 or Lupus Foundation America, NC Chapter, 4530 Park Road, Suite 302, Charlotte, NC 28209. The Padgett & King Mortuary & Crematory is serving the Nanney family. An online guest registry is available at www.padgettking.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019