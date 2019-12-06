Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC
Lucinda Jane (Bailey) Whaley

Lucinda Jane (Bailey) Whaley Obituary
Lucinda Jane Bailey Whaley, 58, of Mount Holly, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Atrium Health Lincoln. She was born in Sutton, West Virginia, daughter of Betty Jane Jarvis Bailey and the late Harley Junior Bailey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Rick Whaley; a brother Johnny Bailey; and a nephew Scottie Collins. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Crystal Byers and her husband Tracy of Lincolnton; her fiance Lindsey Horne of the home; siblings Phillip Bailey of Harrison, West Virginia, Lorene Usery of Mount Holly, and Dee Dee Hamrick of Clover; grandchildren Cassidy Lovingood and her husband Seth of Lincolnton, Gavin Byers of Lincolnton, and Emery Byers of Lincolnton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will greet guests from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Noon on Monday, December 9, 2019 also at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Heavenly View Baptist Church Cemetery in Iron Station.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019
