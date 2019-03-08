|
CHERRYVILLE - Lucy Daves Morrow, 88 of Cherryville, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Peak Resources and is now with the love of her life, Bun in heaven. She was born February 7, 1931 in Cleveland County to the late William Martin Daves and the late Annie Mae Gibson Daves.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Iris Franklin "Bun" Morrow; brothers, Fred and Bill Daves; and sisters, Helen Ayers and Patricia Haskins.
Lucy was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church Cherryville and was retired from Burlington Industries and Belk-Shelby where she worked part time. Lucy enjoyed going to church, spending time with her family, walking and being outside working in the yard. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and she will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her so much.
Survivors include her daughter, Anita Yount (Harold) of Cherryville; son, William Glenn Morrow (Alisa) of Cherryville; grandchildren, Thomas Deviney Jr. of Cherryville, William Charles Morrow (Morgan) of Cherryville, Robert Franklin Morrow (Brittany) of Lake Wylie, SC; great grandchildren, Trey, Gus, Charlotte, Ben, Scarlett, Aria, Nolan, and Harlow; great-great grandchild, Thomas IV; and sisters, Vernice Webb and Beth Wales.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services with Rev. Dr. Vince Hefner officiating. Burial will follow at City Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 to 3:45 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019