Mr. Luico Well Wilson, Sr., 96 of 511 North Watterson Street Kings Mountain died April 24th, 2019 at Kings Mountain Care Center.
He was a 1941 graduate of Davidson High School, a US Army Veteran and a lifelong member of Bynum Chapel AME Zion Church.
Survivors include 3 sons, 2 daughters, 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral: Monday April 29th, 2019
Where: Bynum Chapel AME Zion Church
Time: 1:00 pm
Visitation: 12 to 1 at Bynum Chapel
Clergy: Rev Stellie Jackson
Burial: Mountain Rest Cemetery
online condolences and full obituary can be found at jwgill.com
Services: Donnell Gill, FSL
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019