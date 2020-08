Lula Mae Ferguson, 78 passed away August 9, 2020.



She was born November 10, 1941 in Clover, SC to the late James and Frances (Dover) Wray.



Private services will be held for Lula due to COVID 19 with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. She will be missed by her family and all who knew and loved her.



Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Ferguson family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store