Lunett Auten, age 88, of Stanley Total Living Center (STLC), Stanley, NC, joined her Heavenly family on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She died peacefully at the nursing facility after an illness of several weeks. Lunett was a loving mother, sister, and aunt to the family and many others. There are so many good memories. She will be greatly missed.

Lunett was born on March 22, 1932 in the Ranlo Mill community in Gaston County, NC and was the daughter of the late Odell and Lois Hovis. The family later moved to East Ozark Avenue, and Lunett graduated from Gastonia High School. She spent most of her working years with Quickway Cleaners on West Franklin Avenue in Gastonia where she enjoyed working with her co-workers and meeting the customers. She was a long-time member of Salem Baptist Church. She especially enjoyed visits by Pastor Junior Morris and other members of the church while she was at STLC. The pastor has an excellent voice and Lunett always looked forward to the times when he would sing for her and the other residents. Lunett received excellent care while at STLC. A special thanks goes out to all the staff there and the nurses in the assisted living and memory care units. Special thanks also to cousins Ronnie and Mary Lynn Hovis of Alexis, NC who visited Lunett often at STLC and helped out whenever needed.

Lunett was preceded in death by her first husband Jack Martin, second husband Clyde Auten, daughter Denice Martin Carter, brother Jim Hovis, sister-in-law Peggy McGhee Hovis, nephew Tim Hovis, and sister-in-law Carlene Cathey Hovis. Survivors include her grandson Jody Thomas of Gastonia; brother Pascal Hovis of Blacksburg, VA; niece Cathey Hovis Bassett, her husband Joe, and grandnephew Riley of Blacksburg, VA; and nephew James Hovis, his wife Margaret, grandniece Olivia, and grandnephew Joseph of Dallas, NC. Also surviving are the children and grandchildren of her second husband Clyde Auten and many cousins from both parents' families.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions in memory of Lunett may be made to Salem Baptist Church, 1534 Rolling Meadow Lane, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Stanley Total Living Center, 514 Old Mt. Holly Road, Stanley, NC 28164-2191.





