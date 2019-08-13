|
|
BESSEMER CITY - Luther "Nelson" Thomas, 67, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
He was born in Mecklenburg County, the son of the late Burgess Nelson Thomas and Bessie Hudson Thomas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Clark Thomas; daughter, Angela Dawn Bolander; and sister, Gail Arnold.
Nelson is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Marcie and Gary Morgan; sister, Ann Duncan; sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Phillip Kiser; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Rebecca Thomas; grandchildren, Sierra, Ashley, and John.
Memorial service: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 7:00 P.M., at Crossfix Ministries Church, 6131 Wilkinson Boulevard, Belmont, Visitation: 6:00 - 7:00 P.M.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019