CRAMERTON - Lydia L. Hicks Bridges, 58, passed away October 21, 2020 at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. She was born September 28, 1962 in France, a daughter of Archie Hicks and Rosine DeLozone Hicks.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving husband Mack Anthony "Tony" Bridges; daughters, Shavaun and Chauntal; grandchildren, Luke, Devin, Jeremy, and Dylan; sister, Sandy; and brother, Andre.
Services will be private for the family.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
