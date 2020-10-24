1/1
Lydia Bridges
1962 - 2020
CRAMERTON - Lydia L. Hicks Bridges, 58, passed away October 21, 2020 at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. She was born September 28, 1962 in France, a daughter of Archie Hicks and Rosine DeLozone Hicks.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving husband Mack Anthony "Tony" Bridges; daughters, Shavaun and Chauntal; grandchildren, Luke, Devin, Jeremy, and Dylan; sister, Sandy; and brother, Andre.

Services will be private for the family.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Bridges family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 24, 2020.
