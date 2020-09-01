1/
Lydia Mahrle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lydia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lydia (Schoun ) Mahrle, age 96, of Stanley passed away Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 at 7:40 a.m of natural causes.

Lydia was born on June 13, 1924 in Brookfield, Illinois. She was the sixth child of ten and the oldest daughter of Joseph and Mary (Bazant) Schoun. In 1932, her family moved to a farm in Branch County, Michigan and lived in that area until her retirement in 1998 and she moved with her husband, Alden Mahrle, to North Carolina. Survivor's include: Cheryl Toney (daughter), Arden Mahrle (son), April Mahrle-Henson (daughter), Six grandchildren: NIcole Nelson (Matt), Derick Mahrle, Darrell Mahrle (Amanda), Jillian Henson, Austin Henson, Justin Henson and two great-grandchildren.

The family will host a memorial service on September 3, 2020 at 7pm the Sharon Seventh-day Advenstist Church in Charlotte, NC and on September 27, 2020 at 2 pm at the Coldwater Seventh-day Adventist Church in Coldwater, Michigan

A Simple Service is handling the arrangements for Lydia Mahrle.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved