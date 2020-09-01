Lydia (Schoun ) Mahrle age 96, of Stanley passed away Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 at 7:40 a.m of natural causes.

Lydia was born on June 13, 1924 in Brookfield, Illinois. She was the sixth child of ten and the oldest daughter of Joseph and Mary (Bazant) Schoun. In 1932, her family moved to a farm in Branch County, Michigan and lived in that area until her retirement in 1998 and she moved with her husband, Alden Mahrle, to North Carolina. Survivor's include: Cheryl Toney (daughter), Arden Mahrle (son), April Mahrle-Henson (daughter), Six grandchildren: NIcole Nelson (Matt), Derick Mahrle, Darrell Mahrle (Amanda), Jillian Henson, Austin Henson, Justin Henson and two great-grandchildren.



The family will host a memorial service on September 3, 2020 at 7pm the Sharon Seventh-day Advenstist Church in Charlotte, NC and on September 27, 2020 at 2 pm at the Coldwater Seventh-day Adventist Church in Coldwater, Michigan



A Simple Service is handling the arrangements for Lydia Mahrle.



