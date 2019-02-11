Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Lyle Otha "“Nick”" Weaver

Lyle Otha "“Nick”" Weaver Obituary
GASTONIA- Lyle "Nick" Otha Weaver, 77, passed away on February 9, 2019.
Nick was born in Gastonia, son of the late Gilbert Zero and Mona Lura Joy Weaver. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Ted Weaver. He was retired from Sodyeco (Clariant), Mt. Holly with 36 years of service.
Nick is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jimmie Kirby Weaver, daughters, Leslie Weaver Morton and husband Perry, Becky Weaver Hedrick and husband Tony, sisters, Joy York, Shirley Bynum, grandchildren, Jack, Trent, Chase, Tucker, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 pm, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. Entombment will be private.
Memorials may be made to the .
Condolences message may be sent online to www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Weaver family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019
