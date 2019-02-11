|
GASTONIA- Lyle "Nick" Otha Weaver, 77, passed away on February 9, 2019.
Nick was born in Gastonia, son of the late Gilbert Zero and Mona Lura Joy Weaver. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Ted Weaver. He was retired from Sodyeco (Clariant), Mt. Holly with 36 years of service.
Nick is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jimmie Kirby Weaver, daughters, Leslie Weaver Morton and husband Perry, Becky Weaver Hedrick and husband Tony, sisters, Joy York, Shirley Bynum, grandchildren, Jack, Trent, Chase, Tucker, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 pm, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. Entombment will be private.
Memorials may be made to the .
