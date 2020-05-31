Lyman Earl Summerlin, Sr., 88, of Stanley, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. He was born in Wilson, North Carolina, son of the late James Thomas Summerlin and Leana Buck Summerlin. Lyman was a member of First Baptist Church in Stanley where he served as a deacon and participated in mission trips sponsored by the North Carolina Baptist Association. He retired as a mechanical engineer in 1988 from Duke Energy. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 61 years Marigold Summerlin; children Lyman Earl Summerlin, Jr and his wife Brenda, Anna Summerlin Hartgrove and her husband Warner, and George Thomas Summerlin and his wife Wendi; grandchildren Jamie Summerlin and his wife Anna, Trey Summerlin and his wife Shaina, Michelle Hartgrove, Kristin Hartgrove, Lanie Summerlin, and Evan Summerlin; great grandchildren Cooper Summerlin, Sadie Summerlin, and Maggie Mae Summerlin; as well as two sisters Joyce Phinnix and Louise Rice. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 1 at First Baptist Church, 409 Old Mt. Holly Road, in Stanley. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly after which the family will greet guests. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Stanley or to Gaston Hospice at P.O. Box 3984 Gastonia, NC 28054. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 31, 2020.