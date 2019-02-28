|
GASTONIA - Lyna Pangle Franklin, 75, passed away on February 23, 2019, at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born December 31, 1943, in Jackson County, NC, daughter of the late James C. Pangle and Fannie Sutton Pangle.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Annie Mae Hoxit; her brothers, Dan Hoxit and J.C. Pangle Jr.; her loving husband of nearly 57 years, Arthur Asbury Franklin; her son, Robert "Bob" Franklin; and her daughter-in-law, Catherine Franklin.
Mrs. Franklin was a member of Chapel Grove Baptist Church in Gastonia for most of her adult life, where she was actively involved in her Sunday School class. She loved to attend the monthly Women's meetings at Calvary Baptist in Clover, SC and play cards with her friends at church. She and Arthur loved Bluegrass, Country and Gospel music, traveling and watching various sporting activities.
Lyna is lovingly remembered as an extrovert who never met a stranger and she was always willing to share her opinion. She loved and supported her children and grandchildren in their many endeavors over the years and enjoyed her friends and extended family.
A celebration of Mrs. Franklin's life will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Chapel Grove Baptist Church, 716 Camp Rotary Road, Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Roger Overton.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Franklin is survived by her children, Richard Franklin (Iron Station) Suzanne Franklin-Kent (Cedar Grove) Sandy Scruggs (Gastonia) Cindy Franklin (Gastonia); daughter-in-law, Katherine Franklin-Kent; sons-in-law, Mike Scruggs, Brian Ware; sister, Ruth Pangle Crawford; grandchildren, Jessica Franklin, Cameron Franklin, Julie Thompson, Brandon Ware; many beloved in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019