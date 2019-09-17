Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
410 Blessed Hope Rd.
York, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
410 Blessed Hope Rd.
York, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Boles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Boles


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynda Boles Obituary
CLOVER, S.C. - Lynda Jean Davis Boles, 75, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

The memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church, 410 Blessed Hope Rd. York, SC 29745, with the Reverends Matt Burrell and Dave Hall officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2 PM on Wednesday.

Lynda was born on August 21, 1944 in Belmont, NC. She was the daughter of the late Wade Horton and Ruby Ennis Davis. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in York.

She is survived by her daughter, Mandy Allison (Robert), sons, Chuck Holland (Carla), Michael Holland (Shelley), Josh Heffner (Jennifer), sister, Bobbie Wilhelm, ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Lynda was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus "Jay" Hardy Boles, Jr. and her sister, Alee Joye.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, PO Box 628 York, SC 29745 or to a .

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Boles family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now