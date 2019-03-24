|
Lynn Mace Attewell was born March 4, 1955, and passed away on March 21, 2019, after a four year battle with cancer. She is survived by two sons, Jamey Barber and wife Tonia of Gastonia, Todd Barber and wife Karyn of Cornelius; three siblings, Glenn and Sherrie Mace of Gastonia, Earl and Cheryl Mace of Meadsville, Penn.; sister, Ann and Doug Clark of Gastonia, Randy and Pat Brazell of Charlotte and Pam and Glenn Hardee of Gastonia.
A funeral service will be held 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 25, at A Simple Service Burial and Cremation, 451 Hospital Drive, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019