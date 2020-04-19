|
1971- 2020
Gastonia – Lynn Ledford Hamm, 49 went home to be with her Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ on April 17, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Gaston County on January 27, 1971.
Lynn was, to many that knew her, either an angel on earth, or the next closest thing to one. And her love of music and talent for singing was well known, including many years singing on the Praise Team at First ARP Church. She also loved teaching the Dental students at Highland School of Technology, where she changed many young lives through her loving mentorship. She was also awarded as Teacher of the Year for Gaston County for the 2013-2014 school year. Most of all Lynn loved Jesus, and He radiated from her, nothing brought her more joy than signing to and about Jesus up until her final days. Lynn gave so much of herself to others even in the midst of her long battle with cancer. She will be greatly missed by not just her family, but by many others...her impact on the Gastonia community and indeed beyond is immeasurable. Her family sincerely appreciates all of the messages of love in remembrance of her life.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of almost 28 years, Nathan A. Hamm; her beloved children, Nathan Alan "Nate" Hamm, Jr., Kelli Ann Hamm King and husband Scott; and Emily Gail Hamm and soon to be husband Jacob Stinnett; granddaughter Adalynn King;
her parents Rick Ledford and Grace Harbin; mother and father in law, Greg and Gail Hamm.
The family will have a Celebration of Life Memorial service at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 21st at the picnic area at Olney Presbyterian Church with Reverend Mark Tankersley officiating.
Private interment will be at Olney Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Releasing of the Doves.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or a phone call to the family will be appreciated.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials to Gaston Community Church, P.O. Box 550741, Gastonia, NC 28055
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020