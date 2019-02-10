|
Lynn Tarpley Holcomb, 76, of Gastonia passed away on February 7, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 19, 1942 to the late Ralph and Edith Head Holcomb. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Diane Holcomb. Lynn pastored at various churches in the area including Northside Baptist Church, Harmony Baptist Church, Riverside Baptist Church, and Glenola Baptist Church and he was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Stanley. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and in his spare time he enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Ann Holcomb; children, Marc Holcomb and wife Miriam, Steve Holcomb and wife Veronica, Dana Young and husband Scott; stepchildren, Lisa Samples and Brian Samples and wife Pam; sister, Vickey Lingerfelt; brother, Phil Holcomb and wife Judy; 12 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church Stanley with Rev. Steve Jessen, Rev. Dan King, and Rev. Andy Rains officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors will immediately follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Mt. Holly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gaston Hospice or First Presbyterian Church Stanley General Fund.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019