1963 - 2019
GASTONIA– Lynne Ellis Norris Hughes, 56, passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2019.
She was born in Gaston County on May 15, 1963 to Rachel Ellis Norris and the late James R. Norris.
Lynne was a loving mother and "NeNe" to her grandchildren. She was the most caring and giving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her!
Left to cherish her memories includes her daughter, Elizabeth Essary and her children, Bianca and Lucas; son, Brandon Essary (Julie) and their daughter Lilly; daughters, Margaret Essary, Lauren Essary and Alexis Schultz; former husband, Butch Schultz;
her mother, Rachel Norris; her sisters, Cheryl Edison (Gary) and their children, Jessica Diver (Karl) and Wesley Edison (Donna); Mandy Rhyne (Gary) and their children, Morgan (James) and Grayson Rhyne; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends following Saturday, December 28th from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home. Private Graveside Service will be held at 3:30 p.m.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019