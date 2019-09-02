|
MOUNT HOLLY- M. Jeanette Hendrix, 92, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Jacob and Carrie Hendrix. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Sara Elizabeth Hendrix, Edna Kendrick and Eunice Dilling; and her brothers, Clarence Hendrix and JC Hendrix.
She is survived by her brother, Kay Hendrix (Myrna) and a number of nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life or Ms. Hendrix will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 am on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019