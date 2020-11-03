Bobo

aka

Mabel Loretta Stacy

8/23/1934-10/31/2020

She never worked for pay, married, or drove a car.

Her legs didn't work, neither did her left hand.

Thanks, infantile paralysis.

"She'll live to be five or six," said the birth doc.

"She'll live to be eighty-six," said the Good Lord.

So, what DID she do with all those years?

NC Orthopedic Hospital got its fair share.

Operation after operation after operation.

Leg scars like road maps to Georgia.

But did she walk? NO! But that's OK.

Working legs not needed for her raison d'etre.

(Might move her too fast to get the job done.)

So, what DID she need to do that "job"?

Gratitude for life, perseverance against adversity,

Faith in God and His promises, and joy in her heart.

She had these qualities in abundance to share

Unknowingly, unfailingly, and pervasively.

The result is called INSPIRATION.

I was wrong to say she "never worked for pay."

Her beautiful soul and indomitable spirit now

WALK, even RUN, all over Heaven!

Thanks, Bobo.

From Cozette, Connie, Bobby, all the family

and the many other lives you touched.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store