1/
Mable Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mable's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GASTONIA - Mable Arnold Johnson, 93, passed away on October 4, 2020 at Courtland Terrace.

A native of Talladega, Alabama, she was daughter of the late William McKinley Arnold and Florence Sanders Henson. She was a former member of the Gaston Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and worked as a certified dental assistant with Dr. D.B. Wellons.
Mable was proud to be by her husband's side as he served and retired with the US Navy stationed in the Philippines, NAS Key West, FL, and San Diego, CA until settling in Gastonia over 30 years ago.

She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; and her friend Kay Chitwood.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Johnson; son, John Arthur Johnson; brothers, William McKinley Arnold, Jr. and Donald Lamar Arnold; sister, Jewel Arnold.

A graveside service will be held in Valley Hill Cemetery in Cropwell, Alabama. Condolences messages may be shared by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia and Usrey Funeral Home in Pell City, Alabama will be serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLean Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved