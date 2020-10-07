Mable Johnson

GASTONIA - Mable Arnold Johnson, 93, passed away on October 4, 2020 at Courtland Terrace.
A native of Talladega, Alabama, she was daughter of the late William McKinley Arnold and Florence Sanders Henson. She was a former member of the Gaston Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and worked as a certified dental assistant with Dr. D.B. Wellons.
Mable was proud to be by her husband's side as he served and retired with the US Navy stationed in the Philippines, NAS Key West, FL, and San Diego, CA until settling in Gastonia over 30 years ago.
She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; and her friend Kay Chitwood.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Johnson; son, John Arthur Johnson; brothers, William McKinley Arnold, Jr. and Donald Lamar Arnold; sister, Jewel Arnold.
A graveside service will be held in Valley Hill Cemetery in Cropwell, Alabama. Condolences messages may be shared by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia and Usrey Funeral Home in Pell City, Alabama will be serving the family.