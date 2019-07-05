Home

McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
Macie Caroline (Varner) Brown


1938 - 2019
Macie Caroline (Varner) Brown Obituary
BELMONT, NC- Macie Caroline Varner Brown, age 80, went Home to be with the Lord July 3, 2019. She was born on September 7, 1938 in Lincoln County, a daughter of the late Henry and Thelma Christopher Varner.
Macie was preceded in death by her loving husband Hoyle Brown and brother Harry Varner.
Macie was a long time member of East Belmont Church of God. She enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting and spending time with her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by her sons Randey H. Brown and wife Susan of Belmont, Rodney L. Brown of Belmont; grandchildren Emily Brown, Nicole Brown and Bjorn, Beth Brown Herter and husband Butch, Jason Brown and wife Mindy; great grandchildren Alex Boyles, Cierra Payseur, Mikayla Payseur, Grant Herter, Preston Brown, Cohen Brown; sister Joyce McCumbee and husband Keith of Iron Station; sisters-in-law Carolyn Varner and Joyce Summey and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:00 pm, Saturday at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont. A funeral service will follow at 3 pm in the Bumgardner Chapel with Rev. Danny Peterson officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the at www.diabetes.org.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Brown family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 5, 2019
