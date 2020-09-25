Mack Ledford, 89, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020, at his home in Gastonia.
He was born October 28, 1930, in Cleveland County, son of the late J.D. Ledford and Millicent Ross Ledford.
Mr. Ledford was a US Marine Corps Veteran. He retired from FMC Lithium in Bessemer City.
He was a loving and caring father, who enjoyed time spent with family and grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2:00pm September 26, 2020, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Matt Mitchell.
Burial will be at Westview Gardens in Bessemer City with military honors.
Mack is survived by his daughters, Joyce Pearson and husband Mike, Terry Angley, Diana Miller; grandchildren, Danielle Neely, Trevor Randall, Kimberly Hall, Star Benfield, Allen and Shane Reagan; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers, Leonard, John, and Alfred Carpenter; sister, Blanche Elmore.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Canipe Ledford; son, Gene Reagan; grandfather, Pop Ledford.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to First Wesleyan Church, 510 East Alabama Avenue Bessemer City, NC 28016.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
